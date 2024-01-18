14 Types Of Beer Glasses, Explained

It's safe to say that humanity has had a love affair with beer for a long time. And when we say long, we're talking thousands of years. Ancient China, Egypt, and Neolithic Europe? They were all sipping the suds. Heck, the Ancient Sumerians even had a goddess, Ninkasi, solely devoted to beer and brewing. And modern humanity isn't showing any signs of slowing down. More beer is consumed today than any other alcoholic beverage in the world. In the U.S., total consumption is only behind water, coffee, and soft drinks for all beverages. That's a lot of beer.

A few things have changed though. Where once we guzzled simple ale out of goat skins and clay pots, there are now over 100 different styles of beer, with specialty glassware to boot, sometimes literally. Now sure, you can crack open a cold one straight from the bottle, but if you want the full experience — the flavors, the aromas, the craftsmanship — you're going to need the right glass. Proper glassware can mask bitterness, open up flavor, and even lessen bloating due to the way carbonation is dispersed. So if you don't know your snifters from your tulips, or which is the best glass for craft beer, you've come to the right place. Here's a list of 14 types of beer glasses, and what to pour into them.