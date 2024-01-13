Instead Of Tonic, Mix Gin With Coke For A Sweeter Experience

The gin and tonic is a timeless classic, but it is not without its detractors. Gin can be a polarizing spirit, thanks to its intensely botanical flavor profile, while tonic itself is known for its bitterness thanks to the presence of quinine and other flavorings. The combination of the two tends to mellow each out, but the resulting cocktail is still quite a dry affair. As such, if you or a guest is seeking an introduction to a gin and tonic or even just a more approachable version of the drink, we recommend substituting the tonic for a more familiar mixer — Coke.

It may sound a little bit unorthodox, but the pairing of Coke with gin has quite a few benefits. First, and perhaps most obviously, it provides the same bubbly drinking experience as tonic but with a much sweeter flavor. Coke has more to offer than just sugar, though; you'll find tasting notes like lemon, cinnamon, and vanilla. These notes, in particular citrus and spice, can be found in gins all on their own, so introducing them by way of cola can help to further highlight traits within the spirit that are more accessible.