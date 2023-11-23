What Is Rail Gin And What Kind Of Cocktails Is It Used For?

Typically when you order a drink at a bar, if you don't specify a specific brand of liquor for your bartender to use you'll end up with a rail-tier liquor. These are bottles of alcohol that are typically a cheaper version of whatever alcohol you're requesting. The reason it's referred to as "rail" alcohol is because these bottles sit on the easily accessible rail of a bar so the bartender can conveniently reach them. You can have rail versions of different kinds of liquors, from whiskey to vodka, to tequila, and of course, gin.

Unless you're someone who focuses on the label of what they're drinking, you've probably had plenty of rail liquor in your life. Rail alcohol is usually middle to lower quality, so you're not going to be getting the cheapest alcohol on the market, just one that is a happy medium of quality and affordability. Most rail alcohols are probably ones you stock in your liquor cabinets at home.