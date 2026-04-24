Botanical Lavender Spritz Cocktail Recipe

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This botanical lavender spritz cocktail is a fragrant concoction with a strong influence from the garden. From lavender flowers through lemon, orange, and various spices, like cardamom and pink peppercorns, its intoxicating aroma vies for attention alongside its layered appearance. The result is equally intoxicating in looks and taste.

Lavender can be a relatively divisive herb. According to Ksenia Prints in At the Immigrant's Table, most people love its subtle floral aroma, while others find it strongly reminds them of soap. But one thing is for sure — as soon as spring begins, lavender seems to represent the season's essence, and starts to appear everywhere. And in this cocktail, we use its evocative fragrance, color, and flavor as an inspiration for a unique drink. The lavender becomes part of a complex, multi-layered, but harmonious whole.

First, we pair lavender with a collection of unusual and aromatic herbs to make a strongly-flavored simple syrup. Then, we combine the syrup with purple, color-changing gin, bubbly Prosecco, and sparkling soda water to create a striking springtime ombré effect. A short stir, and the drink gains the color of a lavender plant in bloom, with a flavor to match.