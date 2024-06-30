Use Pink Peppercorn In Desserts For A Subtle Floral Note

Long before we came to know desserts as sugary confections that round out a meal, they started as either sweet or savory bites that were served in between courses. They weren't even called desserts prior to the 17th century. Rather, they were known as entremets or interval dishes, and during the Middle Ages in France, they consisted of fresh or dried fruit, spiced candies, and spiced wine. All this historical trivia is to say that using flavors other than sugar in dessert is neither strange nor novel, but you can elevate the taste of after-meal treats with an unexpected spice — pink peppercorn.

Often classified as a type of peppercorn even though it's harvested from a different plant, these dried berries are lightly sweet and have a subtle pepper quality. They also have a delicate floral scent, which makes them a popular component in perfumes. These characteristics make pink peppercorn a great addition to desserts as long as you consider how it can complement other flavors.

Its floral notes, for example, can blend beautifully with other flower-forward desserts like rosewater-infused Turkish delight and lemon lavender cake. Speaking of lemon, citrus-flavored treats also work well with pink peppercorn's berry-like sweetness to create a fresh, tangy, and sugary flavor profile that comes with a kick. And of course, a little spice always works to cut through rich and creamy ingredients, so use pink peppercorn to balance the velvety texture of chocolate, custard, and cream cheese.