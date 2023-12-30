What Makes Empress Gin Cocktails So Colorful?

Travelers from across the globe glide into the Inner Harbor of Victoria, British Columbia, on Vancouver Island, drawn immediately to the iconic Fairmont Empress Hotel as it comes into view. The impressive structure has served as a historic hallmark of "The City of Gardens" for well over a hundred years. It's fitting that a gin called Empress 1908, named for the year the hotel was born, presents with a burst of vibrant color and floral notes — especially when you understand where that color comes from.

The vibrant crimson and indigo hues of the two Empress 1908 gins — the newest Elderflower Rose Gin and the original Indigo Gin — come not from added artificial dyes or colors but straight from natural botanical elements. It's a nod to Vancouver Island's nearly year-round blossoms defining the landscape, but also to the concept of flavoring and coloring spirits with the attributes of Mother Nature — something that's increasingly shared by other spirit purveyors on varying levels.

The Elderflower Rose looks exactly like its name, a deep ruby-toned liquid created with nine botanics for flavor and two defining elements for color. The first is red rose petals and the other is black carrot, which is added post-distillation and imparts a rich purplish color from inherent anthocyanin antioxidants. Together with juniper berries, elderflowers, orange peel, lavender, and other botanicals, they make a magic crimson liquid with a floral bouquet, slightly sweet undertones, and crisp orange citrus notes. These elements provide a colorful base for exploring nuanced flavor combinations.