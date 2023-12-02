Elderflower Pear Martini Cocktail Recipe

There are few cocktails as classy or iconic as the martini/ Although nobody knows quite where or when this drink was invented, it can most likely be found on the menu of every reputable bar in the country. While classically known as a mixture of gin (or vodka, if that's more your style) and vermouth, the martini is in fact highly customizable, with the recipe more of a template than a fixed set of instructions and ingredients. This famous cocktail is as simple as it is potent, and due to this there is great scope for experimentation.

This elderflower pear martini cocktail recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, incorporates a pear-flavored vodka and the classic elderflower liqueur St Germain to make a wonderfully light and sophisticated version of the classic cocktail. Finished off with a shot of pear nectar and a dash of lemon juice, then garnished with a simple slice of fresh pear, this martini is sweet elegance in a glass. Pear is a flavor that is often underutilized within the cocktail world, and this drink celebrates the unique sweetness of this fragrant autumn fruit. Read on to find out how easy it is to mix your own elderflower pear martini.