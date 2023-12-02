Elderflower Pear Martini Cocktail Recipe
There are few cocktails as classy or iconic as the martini/ Although nobody knows quite where or when this drink was invented, it can most likely be found on the menu of every reputable bar in the country. While classically known as a mixture of gin (or vodka, if that's more your style) and vermouth, the martini is in fact highly customizable, with the recipe more of a template than a fixed set of instructions and ingredients. This famous cocktail is as simple as it is potent, and due to this there is great scope for experimentation.
This elderflower pear martini cocktail recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, incorporates a pear-flavored vodka and the classic elderflower liqueur St Germain to make a wonderfully light and sophisticated version of the classic cocktail. Finished off with a shot of pear nectar and a dash of lemon juice, then garnished with a simple slice of fresh pear, this martini is sweet elegance in a glass. Pear is a flavor that is often underutilized within the cocktail world, and this drink celebrates the unique sweetness of this fragrant autumn fruit. Read on to find out how easy it is to mix your own elderflower pear martini.
Gather the ingredients for this elderflower pear martini cocktail recipe
To begin this elderflower pear martini cocktail recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. For the martini, you will want pear vodka, St Germain or another elderflower liqueur, pear nectar, and lemon juice. You will also need fresh pear to garnish the cocktail.
Step 1: Combine the liquids
Add the pear vodka, St Germain, pear nectar, and a dash of lemon juice to a mixing jug or pitcher.
Step 2: Add ice
Add a handful of ice.
Step 3: Stir the ingredients
Stir for 15 to 30 seconds until the drink is chilled.
Step 4: Pour the drink
Strain the drink into a martini glass.
Step 5: Garnish the drink
Garnish with a slice of fresh pear.
How can the elderflower pear martini be adapted?
There are perhaps few drinks as adaptable as the iconic martini, with the cocktail being more of a template than a set-in-stone recipe. The most obvious adaption is switching from a vodka-based martini to a gin-based version. While this recipe for an elderflower pear martini uses a pear-flavored vodka in its mix, there are also pear-flavored gins on the market that can be substituted in its place, if gin is more your cup of tea. It is also possible to use straight gin or vodka, and rely on the pear nectar to add the taste of pear, although this will result in a milder flavored drink.
For bolder adaptions to this cocktail recipe, why not consider adding additional fall flavors, such as blackberries or bay leaves? These can be added as a garnish or stirred into the cocktail before it is strained and served. If you are preparing this drink during the summertime, a garnish of elderflower adds a lovely delicate finishing touch.
How can the elderflower pear martini be served?
A slightly controversial yet unbelievably easy way to serve this martini is on ice, or "on the rocks". Although martini purists might well turn their noses up at this suggestion, vodka is at its best-served cold; some people even store their vodka in the freezer. As this martini recipe relies on vodka, it isn't unreasonable to add a little more chill to this drink. As well as keeping the temperature low, the ice cubes will help to dilute the martini a little — not necessarily a bad thing for a drink well known for its potency. So, if you are looking to take things slowly, an ice cube or two can be your friend.
The martini is considered to be an aperitif cocktail; perfect for enjoying before a meal, to help stimulate your appetite ready for dinner. This elderflower pear martini is no different and makes a great pre-dinner cocktail. However, due to its slightly sweeter and more fruity flavoring, it is also a great option to serve as an after-dinner drink. Due to its simplicity and elegance, we recommend this martini as a great drink for dinner parties, or even as a personalized cocktail for a special event such as a birthday or celebration.
- 2 ounces Pear vodka
- 2 ounces St Germain (or other elderflower liqueur)
- 2 ounces pear nectar
- A dash of lemon juice
- Sliced pear, to serve
|Calories per Serving
|355
|Total Fat
|0.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.3 g
|Total Sugars
|30.4 g
|Sodium
|7.4 mg
|Protein
|0.1 g