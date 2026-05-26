14 Refreshing Latin American Drinks Worth Trying At Least Once

As the temperature rises, you might find yourself adding more ice to your favorite beverage or dreaming about your next margarita. You might turn to old stalwarts like iced tea and Aperol spritzes in the summer, but why not take the opportunity to try something new? Latin American cuisine is full of options, many of which haven't made it stateside quite as visibly as mojitos and piña coladas. It's hardly surprising. Latin America extends from just south of the U.S. border all the way down to the tip of South America, and although countries like Chile and Argentina are home to some frigid temperatures, much of the country is known for its heat.

From equatorial countries like Brazil and Colombia to the island nations of Cuba and Jamaica, Latin Americans have plenty of experience with sweltering heat, be it tropical humidity or desert dryness. We've rounded up some of the most refreshing beverages served in this part of the world, many of which have yet to make a splash in North America. Once you try them, you'll wonder why they aren't mainstream in the U.S. yet right alongside margaritas and mojitos.