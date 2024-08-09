Give Micheladas A Mediterranean Spin With These Simple Dressings
Though a traditional Michelada recipe (like this one that's ideal for Cinco de Mayo) may bring to mind a collection of spicier ingredients, this refreshingly simple beer-based cocktail lends itself equally well to fresh, earthy flavors. We spoke to Ashleigh Phelps, the Brand Director at Dos Equis, for tips on how to steer our next backyard sipper into a breezier lane that offers a taste of vacation in a glass. When preparing Micheladas to serve to party guests or to simply enjoy alone on your front porch, Phelps encourages a global-minded approach.
"You could add ingredients such as feta-stuffed olives or rim your can with crushed pistachios," Phelps suggests. "Sip your way to the Mediterranean, no passport required!" We appreciate this creative approach to help make this weekend's barbecue into a kind of holiday for the senses. Whether topping your cocktail with a wheel of smoky cheese or tucking thyme and basil into our beer-and-juice-filled glasses, drawing inspiration from Mediterranean cuisine can quickly turn a boring barbecue into a soirée that delivers drinks nearly as refreshing as an afternoon spent on a yacht.
A drink with international appeal
When serving Micheladas at your next party, remember that garnished rims aren't only for salt and spices. While flavored salts and cinnamon and sugar toppings can yield quick and delicious garnishes for drinks, consider finely crushing candied walnuts or using sugared lemon peels for an added sweetness. Lean Michelada recipes into more savory lanes with oregano, fresh tomatoes, flaky sea salt, squeezes of lemon, and drizzles of olive oil, or turn your drinks into sweeter sippers with spoonfuls of agave syrup, honey, splashes of rosewater, dustings of cinnamon, and garnishes of seasonal berries.
Mediterranean cuisine offers a variety of flavorful spices and herbs that can confidently land into beer cocktails. Take inspiration from these 15 mouthwatering Mediterranean recipes and add some sprigs of rosemary, lavender, oregano, and mint to your glass. Not only can the ease and deliciousness of these drinks make hosting duties easier, but the customizable recipe can quickly take the edge off after a long day at the office without needing to purchase a plane ticket to Greece.