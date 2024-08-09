Give Micheladas A Mediterranean Spin With These Simple Dressings

Though a traditional Michelada recipe (like this one that's ideal for Cinco de Mayo) may bring to mind a collection of spicier ingredients, this refreshingly simple beer-based cocktail lends itself equally well to fresh, earthy flavors. We spoke to Ashleigh Phelps, the Brand Director at Dos Equis, for tips on how to steer our next backyard sipper into a breezier lane that offers a taste of vacation in a glass. When preparing Micheladas to serve to party guests or to simply enjoy alone on your front porch, Phelps encourages a global-minded approach.

"You could add ingredients such as feta-stuffed olives or rim your can with crushed pistachios," Phelps suggests. "Sip your way to the Mediterranean, no passport required!" We appreciate this creative approach to help make this weekend's barbecue into a kind of holiday for the senses. Whether topping your cocktail with a wheel of smoky cheese or tucking thyme and basil into our beer-and-juice-filled glasses, drawing inspiration from Mediterranean cuisine can quickly turn a boring barbecue into a soirée that delivers drinks nearly as refreshing as an afternoon spent on a yacht.