Cocktails Garnished With Cheese? It's A Yes

Peer at the menu at Athens' The Dolli Hotel — if you can take your eyes away from the towering view of the Acropolis from the rooftop bar – and you may notice the Evening Walker, a Greek-inspired take on the Negroni. If the list of local ingredients like Votanikon premium gin and house-made dry vermouth made with white wine slowly cooked with florina peppers aren't enough to capture your attention, the Campari-based drink arrives garnished with a disc of smoky cheese hailing from a mountain town in northern Greece. The creator of the drink, Fotis Kouletos, explained to Tasting Table that this specific cocktail was made to highlight the best of the country — the culture, the atmosphere, and the quality of ingredients found throughout the region. One sip goes down a little too easily.

Though cheese-topped cocktails may sound like something only Greeks would do — they've been drinking wine with grated goat cheese since Homer's time — plenty of bartenders have found ways to elevate boozy recipes with cheese. From swapping egg whites for mascarpone or topping glasses with shavings of parmesan, professional and amateur bartenders alike can turn up the volume of salty, savory, and creamy expressions in boozy beverages. And there's nothing stopping you from getting experimental with your own drinks, too.