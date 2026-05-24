Moscow Mule Vs. Texas Mule: What's The Actual Difference

As the weather warms, plenty of us crave refreshing cocktails. A classic Moscow mule is one of the best-loved staples, perfect for whipping up spontaneously on a summer evening or preparing for guests at an outdoor dinner party. But there are ways to riff on the Moscow mule, and if you want to shake things up a bit, try one of the most crowd-pleasing updates: the Texas mule.

We know everything's bigger in Texas, but the Texas mule isn't just a super-sized Moscow mule. A Moscow mule is vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice, typically garnished with lime and mint and served over ice. A Texas mule ditches the vodka for tequila. It's kind of like combining the Moscow mule with another popular go-to, Texas ranch water, which also uses tequila but with lime juice and Topo Chico rather than ginger beer.

In general, a mule is a cocktail combining three key ingredients: A base spirit, ginger beer, and citrus. It has to be ginger beer, which is different from ginger ale, in that it's actually fermented with ginger and so is more intensely flavored and spicy. But beyond that, the mule format is game for experimenting. Vodka in the Moscow mule lends a neutral background for the ginger's sweet heat and lime's bright tartness to shine. Tequila in the Texas mule contributes complexity, complementing the ginger and lime with grassy, vegetal, fruity notes. Together, these three ingredients balance sweetness, acidity, and earthiness for a well-rounded profile that zings with carbonation.