Here's The Best Tequila For A Texas Ranch Water Cocktail
Cocktails don't come easier, more refreshing, or tastier than ranch water, which explains the fast and impressive rise of this drink in recent years. A simple mix of mineral water, tequila, and lime juice, ranch water's name is literal: Because it's so effortless and thirst-quenching, it became a staple for ranch hands in Texas and eventually made its way into bars. Then, when hard seltzer took off nearly 20 years later and proved consumers were thirsty for simple, delicious, carbonated drinks, ranch water went into cans. In fact, it became clear that ranch water could knock hard seltzer off its throne. Today, it's a popular staple at bars and gatherings, which may have many imbibers wondering how they can make the very best ranch water. When a drink is so minimalist, its ingredients really shine, so using the best versions of those ingredients is how to upgrade the experience. We consulted an expert on where to focus.
"Tequila is definitely the star of the ranch water, so it's important to use one you love," says cocktail writer and Instagrammer Katie Stryjewski. "My go-to blanco tequila is Espolon, which is also super affordable." Of the different types of tequila and their characteristics, blancos are typically unaged and therefore pure expressions of tequila's fruity notes. When it comes to choosing the best tequila for your cocktail, this is a nice, light category best suited for sparkling drinks like ranch water.
Upgrade your tequila and other ingredients for your best ranch water
Institute Espolon as your go-to tequila and you'll have instantly improved ranch waters, where you can easily taste the difference and sense the citrusy notes that add to the drink's balance of brightness, tartness, and sweetness. But there are other ways to make crowd-pleasing ranch waters, like turning your attention to the other most important ingredient: the bubbles.
"Definitely use Topo Chico if you can find it," says Stryjewski. While any sparkling water works for ranch water, Topo Chico is the drink's traditional ingredient – it's been made in Mexico since 1895 and has long been a Texas favorite. Many people prefer it over any other option because it's extra effervescent — but in a pleasant, constant-fizz way — and has a hint of mineral flavor that happens to nicely ground ranch water's fruity elements. Some even credit the growing popularity of ranch water for a 2022 Topo Chico shortage.
Once you have your tequila and mineral water options locked in place, make sure you use fresh lime juice and think about subtle finishing touches. Stryjewski recommends salt, the basic seasoning that elevates any drink and is known for amplifying the flavors of tequila and lime in another not-so-unknown drink, the margarita. You can also add a kick without messing with the drink's core recipe and make spicy ranch water, using chili powder to line the rim of your glass.