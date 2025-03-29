Here's The Best Tequila For A Texas Ranch Water Cocktail

Cocktails don't come easier, more refreshing, or tastier than ranch water, which explains the fast and impressive rise of this drink in recent years. A simple mix of mineral water, tequila, and lime juice, ranch water's name is literal: Because it's so effortless and thirst-quenching, it became a staple for ranch hands in Texas and eventually made its way into bars. Then, when hard seltzer took off nearly 20 years later and proved consumers were thirsty for simple, delicious, carbonated drinks, ranch water went into cans. In fact, it became clear that ranch water could knock hard seltzer off its throne. Today, it's a popular staple at bars and gatherings, which may have many imbibers wondering how they can make the very best ranch water. When a drink is so minimalist, its ingredients really shine, so using the best versions of those ingredients is how to upgrade the experience. We consulted an expert on where to focus.

"Tequila is definitely the star of the ranch water, so it's important to use one you love," says cocktail writer and Instagrammer Katie Stryjewski. "My go-to blanco tequila is Espolon, which is also super affordable." Of the different types of tequila and their characteristics, blancos are typically unaged and therefore pure expressions of tequila's fruity notes. When it comes to choosing the best tequila for your cocktail, this is a nice, light category best suited for sparkling drinks like ranch water.