The Basic Seasoning That Elevates All Of Your Drinks
We all know one of the keys to a perfect margarita is a salted rim — it's hard to imagine the drink without that salt, really. But have you ever stopped to think about why? And whether, if that salted rim works such wonders for margs, would it work with other beverages? When it comes to the most instant and effortless upgrade for truly any drink, from your morning coffee to your evening cocktail, salt is the one seasoning that will have you experiencing those familiar-favorite flavors on a whole new level.
Salt works the same way for beverages as it does for food, which makes you question why we haven't been salting our drinks all along. For one thing, salt quiets bitterness — not so much you won't get that moody balance to sweetness and sourness, but enough so that bitterness will never overwhelm the drink. Salt will actually open up those sweet and sour flavors and amplify them. It's known for spotlighting the specific bright citrus characteristics of tartness, which is why that salted rim is so integral to a balanced margarita. In fact, salt will embolden all other notes in any given drink, from earthy herbs to hot spices to fragrant florals. Salt even enhances the actual mouthfeel of a drink, making it seem slightly thicker so it's silky and velvety. Essentially, salt makes a beverage's selling points shine — just don't go overboard.
What drinks to add salt to and how
Not every drink will benefit from salt's flavor-boosting powers. If you add it to your soda, it will create more carbonation and you'll end up with an explosive mess. Salt is great in coffee, because of its bitterness-subduing ability and how it dials in acidity, leaving you to experience more of coffee's roasted, chocolatey, and even fruity or floral notes. Salt's also a perfect partner to hot chocolate — just think of how good salted chocolate chip cookies are. It both highlights sweet flavors while simultaneously cutting that sweetness. Try adding salt to lemonade for less bitterness, more sweetness, and more citrusy goodness. As for cocktails and mocktails, think about what flavors you want to bolster versus what you'd like to quiet. Citrusy tequila sunrise or its booze-free counterpart? Salt emphasizes those flavors. One of many cocktails with bitter Campari? Salt tones down that bitterness and drives up the herbaceous complexity. Dirty martini? Salt boosts its briny, umami character.
Just make sure you take a measured approach — no one wants a noticeably salty, not-so-refreshing drink. A tiny pinch is all you need. Even easier is to make a saline solution; mixing liquid with liquid ensures flawless dissolving. Simply mix a water-and-salt combination at an 80:20 ratio, and add about five drops to a drink. Or, you can always go the margarita-inspired route and salt your glass's rim, making salt a subtle accompaniment to each sip.