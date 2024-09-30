The Basic Seasoning That Elevates All Of Your Drinks

We all know one of the keys to a perfect margarita is a salted rim — it's hard to imagine the drink without that salt, really. But have you ever stopped to think about why? And whether, if that salted rim works such wonders for margs, would it work with other beverages? When it comes to the most instant and effortless upgrade for truly any drink, from your morning coffee to your evening cocktail, salt is the one seasoning that will have you experiencing those familiar-favorite flavors on a whole new level.

Salt works the same way for beverages as it does for food, which makes you question why we haven't been salting our drinks all along. For one thing, salt quiets bitterness — not so much you won't get that moody balance to sweetness and sourness, but enough so that bitterness will never overwhelm the drink. Salt will actually open up those sweet and sour flavors and amplify them. It's known for spotlighting the specific bright citrus characteristics of tartness, which is why that salted rim is so integral to a balanced margarita. In fact, salt will embolden all other notes in any given drink, from earthy herbs to hot spices to fragrant florals. Salt even enhances the actual mouthfeel of a drink, making it seem slightly thicker so it's silky and velvety. Essentially, salt makes a beverage's selling points shine — just don't go overboard.