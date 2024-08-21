Turn Your Sunrise Cocktail Into A Sweet And Fruity Breakfast Drink

Even if you're not imbibing, cocktails can provide great inspiration for fun, fruity, and colorful drinks that feel more special and celebratory than just a glass of juice. Just look at today's exploding field of options when it comes to creative and party-elevating summer mocktails. When you take a mixology approach to crafting an alcohol-free beverage, you end up with a delicious and complex treat. The tequila sunrise, with its orange juice base making it perfect for brunch and its beachy vibe ideal for summer, is an ideal cocktail to riff on in booze-free forms.

A classic tequila sunrise recipe calls for tequila, orange juice, and grenadine, plus an orange slice and maraschino cherry for garnishing. As we see with the iconic Shirley Temple, the tequila sunrise incorporates both grenadine and that cherry finish, which makes some people think grenadine itself is cherry-flavored. The fruit that actually gives grenadine its distinct taste is pomegranate; its juice is cooked down into a syrup for it.

The ingredients and flavors right here are an easy start for crafting booze-free iterations of the tequila sunrise. Nod to the cherry garnish by swapping out the tipple's 2 ounces of tequila for cherry juice, which will offer a sweet balance for the acidic orange juice and tart pomegranate. Or, double down on pomegranate notes with pomegranate juice. Play with proportions; try using less than the recipe's 6 ounces of orange juice and instead make an even split between the cherry juice, pomegranate juice, and grenadine.