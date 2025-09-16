A Texas Mule Isn't A Bigger Drink — Here's What Makes It Stand Out

The Lone Star State may be known for its larger-than-life size, but the Texas Mule cocktail isn't special for a gargantuan fluid ounce. The Texas Mule (also known as the Mexican Mule) swaps the vodka for tequila – a small substitution that makes a massive difference. The Mule cocktail category comprises three essential ingredients: base spirit, citrus, and ginger beer (which is spicier and has a more intense ginger flavor than ginger ale).

A classic Moscow Mule combines vodka, fresh lime juice, fresh mint leaves, and ginger beer. But, in the Texas Mule, tequila's vegetal, grassy, slightly smoky tasting profile lends a whole new layer of dimensionality missed by neutral vodka. The interplay of the vegetal tequila with the bright mint, acidic lime juice, and sharp, snappy, effervescent ginger beer comes together like a symphony on ice. This liquor swap also yields a consistent potency, as both base spirits clock in at a standard 40%-50% ABV.

To make an ultra-balanced Texas Mule, a chilled copper mug is filled with crushed ice and topped with vodka. If you don't have a copper mug stocked in your home bar, a Collins or rocks glass will get the job done, as well. From there, the lime juice gets added on top, finished with ginger beer to fill the glass, stirring gently to combine. To finish, the cocktail customarily gets topped with a lime wedge and mint leaf bouquet garnish.