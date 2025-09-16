A Texas Mule Isn't A Bigger Drink — Here's What Makes It Stand Out
The Lone Star State may be known for its larger-than-life size, but the Texas Mule cocktail isn't special for a gargantuan fluid ounce. The Texas Mule (also known as the Mexican Mule) swaps the vodka for tequila – a small substitution that makes a massive difference. The Mule cocktail category comprises three essential ingredients: base spirit, citrus, and ginger beer (which is spicier and has a more intense ginger flavor than ginger ale).
A classic Moscow Mule combines vodka, fresh lime juice, fresh mint leaves, and ginger beer. But, in the Texas Mule, tequila's vegetal, grassy, slightly smoky tasting profile lends a whole new layer of dimensionality missed by neutral vodka. The interplay of the vegetal tequila with the bright mint, acidic lime juice, and sharp, snappy, effervescent ginger beer comes together like a symphony on ice. This liquor swap also yields a consistent potency, as both base spirits clock in at a standard 40%-50% ABV.
To make an ultra-balanced Texas Mule, a chilled copper mug is filled with crushed ice and topped with vodka. If you don't have a copper mug stocked in your home bar, a Collins or rocks glass will get the job done, as well. From there, the lime juice gets added on top, finished with ginger beer to fill the glass, stirring gently to combine. To finish, the cocktail customarily gets topped with a lime wedge and mint leaf bouquet garnish.
Texas Mules swap the vodka for vegetal tequila
For even bolder flavor, opt for aged reposado tequila over blanco; it pairs fabulously with the full-bodied ginger beer mixer. As a playful finishing touch, garnish your Texas Mule with a lime wedge and a candied jalapeño slice. We even recommend muddling a few jalapeño slices in the bottom of the glass with lime juice and mint leaves to give your Mule even more kick (pun intended). The tequila-pepper combo delivers spicy margarita flavor tones, intensified by the bright mint and robust ginger beer. If you make your Texas Mule in a glass rather than in a copper mug, a Tajín rim would lend an eye-catching aesthetic presentation and a zingy note on the palate with every sip. Or, if you prefer a sweeter tone to your bevies, feel free to stir an ounce of peach schnapps or prickly pear simple syrup into the mix.
Pro tip: If you're going the fully-loaded route for your reimagined Texas Mule, to ensure more thorough inclusion, it might be helpful to add your muddled jalapeños, schnapps or flavored syrup, lime juice, mint leaves, and tequila to an ice-filled shaker, shaking vigorously to combine. Then, the well-blended mixture can be strained into your ice-filled glass and topped with ginger beer to finish. Carbonated ingredients never belong in a cocktail shaker (excessive agitation pops the fizzy bubbles, yielding flatness). You could even garnish the drink with both jalapeño slices and fresh peach slices for sweet-spicy balance.