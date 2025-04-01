Your Winter Pears Are Dying To Become A Drink Syrup. Here's How To Do It
If you're wondering how you can enjoy your favorite fruity flavors during the winter months the answer might be simpler than you think. While there are plenty of pear recipes out there, transforming them into a flavored simple syrup can be the most versatile option. On the palette, pears are mild enough to be flexible, but still distinctive enough to make a major impact in your go-to beverage.
To make a pear syrup, dice your pears into bite-sized cubes (increased surface area allows for quicker, more thorough flavor extraction) before tossing them into a saucepan with sugar and water. One cup of water and a half cup of sugar per two pears is the ideal ratio. Simmer the mixture until your pears are tender — roughly 15 to 20 minutes — then press down on the fruit with the back of a wooden spoon to mush. From there, simply strain your infused syrup through a fine mesh strainer (or cheesecloth) before stirring directly into your favorite drinks. In an airtight container or lidded jar in the fridge, your syrup should keep for up to two weeks.
This pear syrup uses less sugar than typical homemade simple syrup recipes to account for the natural sweetness of the added pears. However, this syrup can also be made with canned pears. If using canned pears, opt for "no sugar added" cans and slightly reduce the amount of granulated sugar added to the saucepan.
Pear syrup brings dimensionality to your drinks
Now for the fun part: Brainstorming beverage ideas. Subtly sweet pear syrup makes a naturally complementary addition to floral, botanical gin cocktails. You can even try adding a splash to your next G&T or for instant elevation or, sweeten a bright Meyer lemon Tom Collins with a kick of pear. Perhaps your tried-and-true juniper-lime gimlet is crying out for a pop of pear and a few sage leaves. This syrup would even be great in a Vesper martini or bittersweet citrusy Aperol Spritz.
However, pear simple syrup isn't just for cocktails. For a perfect picnic sipper, add a splash of pear syrup to a tall glass of blueberry or lavender lemonade. Your pear syrup would also bring dimensionality to homemade iced teas like jasmine, earthy rooibos, or white pai mu tan. You could also combine your pear syrup with unstrained apple cider and a splash of club soda for an autumnal refresher — don't forget the dried orange wheel float.
Where pear syrup truly shines is in the mocktail realm. Muddle your pear syrup with fresh cranberries or blood orange slices in the bottom of a Collins glass, topped with fizzy ginger ale. Or, for an alcohol-free girls nights or brunch, try combining pear syrup with rosewater and sparkling tonic — adding your favorite edible flower, like pea blossoms or calendula, as a garnish. To turn this one into a cocktail, try adding a shot of Cointreau or Malibu coconut rum.