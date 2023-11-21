Replace Salt With Tajín To Spice Up Your Tequila Shots

A sprinkling of Tajín aligns with everything from a fresh slice of mango to a cup of elotes. Its dash of salty, sour, and a hint of spice is easy to pair — and no stranger to mixology, either. It's often found garnishing a cantarito, a paloma-like drink made with reposado tequila. Tajín can even be used as a topping for a particularly bold rendition of a margarita.

However, pairing it with straight tequila shots is a little less frequent, although we think this combination deserves to be discovered and appreciated. The spice plays on the familiar salt pairing but invokes a surprising citrus twist. Since a classic tequila shot already provides a sour element, change the classic lime pairing for an orange wedge instead. The added dash of sweetness will compose an entirely new drinking experience. Remember: No matter the pairing, this simple drink comes down to the tequila quality. We suggest opting for the best sipping tequila to savor the most of the experience.