The Cantarito Is The Tart Mexican Cocktail Paloma Fans Will Love

Cocktails can deliver a variety of moods, from the buzz of wintery, boozy sippers to the refreshing zing of fruity summertime mixes. When imagining a tequila-based sling, it's likely the latter comes to mind — who doesn't want a margarita on a sunny patio?

Largely, it's due to the fact tequila's bright fruit and earthy notes align beautifully with energizing citrus. The blanco style, especially, melds perfectly with lime or grapefruit, like in a paloma. However, less-mixed reposado tequila — the style aged in barrels for up to a year — can also produce a beautiful grapefruit-based beverage.

For an easy-going yet delicious example of such a cocktail, give the cantarito a try. Like a paloma, there's grapefruit and lime juice; however, the flavor's complexity is accentuated by the addition of grapefruit soda, orange juice, and salt. Plus, the drink is served in a clay cup, which not only maintains temperature but also imbues its own effect on the taste. The result is a tart yet easy-to-drink cocktail that's brimming with flavor. Let's look at how the cantarito came about.