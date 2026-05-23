This Mexican Restaurant Chain In Florida Serves Up Soft Serve Margaritas
When it comes to heading out for Mexican, it's hard — at least for some — to imagine the experience without a margarita. Certain imbibers might even venture into blended territory with a frozen margarita served at any number of popular chains. But have you ever heard of a soft serve margarita? It's a relatively new trend that a handful of restaurants have gotten on board with, including Southwest Florida's Tacos & Tequila.
Soft serve margaritas unite the rich, creamy texture of soft serve ice cream with the flavor and alcoholic kick typically found in a standard margarita recipe. Other than that, there are no set rules. Served with a wide straw for slurping and a plastic shovel-style spoon for scooping, Taco & Tequila's soft serve margarita comes in either a hurricane glass, a shorter, rocks-style glass, or even a Mason jar glass. From there, several different (and constantly revolving) flavors are offered from its soft serve machine. And, per the usual, a salt or Tajin rim can be requested.
Tacos & Tequila offers soft serve margaritas in different flavors and sizes
Tacos & Tequila first introduced its soft serve margarita in standard form back in March at its Davies location in Naples, Florida. The chain has since expanded its offerings with fun flavors, including strawberry, orange, raspberry, lime, and pineapple — even swirl options with two flavors are available — at its three other locations in Naples and nearby Fort Myers.
For those curious to try multiple margs, you can grab a flight with mini versions of its standard-sized cocktails at its Founders location. Tacos & Tequila even offers a Churro Colada at its Davies and Founders Square locations, which features a pineapple soft serve margarita, topped with churro pieces, brûléed pineapple, and toasted coconut.
With new iterations of this fun cocktail being frequently welcomed, the trend shows no signs of slowing down. And when it comes to future versions of this unique concoction, it seems the sky is the limit at this Mexican chain.