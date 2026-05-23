This Mexican Restaurant Chain In Florida Serves Up Soft Serve Margaritas

When it comes to heading out for Mexican, it's hard — at least for some — to imagine the experience without a margarita. Certain imbibers might even venture into blended territory with a frozen margarita served at any number of popular chains. But have you ever heard of a soft serve margarita? It's a relatively new trend that a handful of restaurants have gotten on board with, including Southwest Florida's Tacos & Tequila.

Soft serve margaritas unite the rich, creamy texture of soft serve ice cream with the flavor and alcoholic kick typically found in a standard margarita recipe. Other than that, there are no set rules. Served with a wide straw for slurping and a plastic shovel-style spoon for scooping, Taco & Tequila's soft serve margarita comes in either a hurricane glass, a shorter, rocks-style glass, or even a Mason jar glass. From there, several different (and constantly revolving) flavors are offered from its soft serve machine. And, per the usual, a salt or Tajin rim can be requested.