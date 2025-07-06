Use This Simple Ratio For A Perfectly Balanced Margarita Every Time

There's a reason the classic margarita is the best-selling cocktail, according to data from NielsenIQ – it's because it's the best cocktail. Did you think it was anything more complicated than that? It delivers on all fronts: With a harmony of tart lime acidity, brightly sweet orange liqueur, and the subtly boozy heat of tequila, it's well-rounded, refreshing, and pairs with just about every dish. But the one catch here that many of us sadly know all too well is that while the margarita's recipe seems oh so simple, there's a bit of an art to nailing the ratio of the ingredients to actually achieve that beautiful balance. Raise your hand if you've ever had a sickly sweet margarita with no acidity to back it up, or practically no booze. Now, raise your hand if you've ever had a margarita so strong it derailed your plans for the rest of the evening. Now you've got no hands left to hold a margarita that's actually good!

Get your hands back into cocktail-mixing position and breathe. We've got the answer: There's an easy-peasy ratio that acts like a cheat sheet to the perfect marg every. Single. Time. Similar to the go-to ratio for a flawless Aperol spritz, it's a 3-2-1 situation. It's three parts tequila, two parts orange liqueur, and one part lime juice. Note that this isn't the original, classic marg proportion, but it's a genius cheat sheet so you don't even have to refer to recipes to never have a bad margarita again.