How Does Soft Serve Ice Cream Get So Smooth?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's not considered a real summer until you've had a cone of twirly ice cream, maybe even at one of the 20 best spots for soft serve ice cream in the U.S., if you're lucky. The lush, velvety texture of soft serve is, without a doubt, its winning feature and the main thing that makes it taste different from hard ice cream. Have you ever wondered how it's possible for the consistency of soft serve to be so silkily smooth? The secret lies in a low percentage of milk fat and a high percentage of air.

Regular ice cream usually contains over 10% of milk fat (also called butterfat), with premium ice creams containing around 15%. This gives them a creamy, full-bodied consistency with intense flavor. The higher butterfat content also means the ice cream melts faster, which is a welcome feature in hard ice cream that's normally frozen at very low temperatures, between zero and 10 degrees Fahrenheit; most of us need it to melt slightly before we can fully enjoy it.

In contrast, soft serve ice cream rarely contains any more than 6% butterfat. The flavor is milder, the texture is lighter, and the ice cream is not super melty. The low percentage of milk fat also means that soft serve needs to have a warmer temperature than hard ice cream to be at its best — around 25 degrees Fahrenheit. Should it drop too low, the texture would turn icy.