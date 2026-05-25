Forget Whiskey — Make An Old Fashioned With This Liquor For A Sweeter Sip

Comprising spirits, sugar, water, and bitters, the old fashioned is the quintessential cocktail. Typically, that spirit is rye whiskey. But, one of the signature features of this longstanding cocktail is its lack of dilution. With only a bitters-soaked sugar cube to tame it, this spirit-forward sipper is going to showcase whatever liquor base is used (no significant mixers here). This is why most iconic old fashioned variations experiment with different liquor swaps — such as the Oaxaca old fashioned, which swaps the whiskey for smoky mezcal. Today, we're shining the spotlight on another variation that belongs on brown-liquor-lovers' radars: the brandy old fashioned, an undersung class act.

Brandy is a crucial ingredient in the Wisconsin old fashioned. Also unlike a classic old fashioned, the Wisconsin-style variation adds a splash of lemon-lime soda and seltzer water for a lighter body and effervescent mouthfeel, as well as a fruity muddle of maraschino cherry and fresh orange. But even just replacing whiskey with brandy in a pious old fashioned recipe template makes a big difference in the profile of your slow-sipper.

Wisconsin's swap to brandy dates back to the 1893 World Fair in Chicago; per the lore, the German immigrants of the Midwest took to California-made brandy over the cocktail's traditional whiskey assemblage. Over a century later, it's easy to see why this flavorful spirits swap has stuck around. Whereas rye whiskey is made from fermented and distilled grain, brandy is made from distilled wine, which is itself made from fermented fruits.