Wisconsin-Style Old Fashioned Recipe

There are drinks you sip once and yearn to try again. Then there are those drinks that are bona fide classics, found on menus from weddings to neighborhood bars. And some drinks are riffs on a classic that are so unique, yet so simple, that you find yourself wondering, "How have I not thought of this sooner?" This Wisconsin-style old-fashioned cocktail is a bit of the first, a touch of the second, and wholly, completely in the realm of the third.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, a good old fashioned stays with you long after the taste of the bitter-soaked sugar cube fades. This drink gets the elusive balance of sweet, sour, and alcohol-forward just right, and it becomes an instant favorite of many. So what makes a Wisconsin-style old fashioned special?

The Wisconsin take on the old fashioned takes the brandy-focused original, and makes it lighter, sweeter, and more effervescent. This version of the cocktail calls for a mix of lemon-lime soda like Sprite or 7UP, which it mixes in equal proportion with seltzer. A bit of orange, a touch of maraschino cherry, and you've got yourself a drink that feels like it was meant to be.