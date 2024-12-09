The Most Important Tip To Build Your Perfect Old Fashioned

When you think of an old fashioned, you may instantly picture your grandpa or dad's drink of choice. But the old fashioned has been a cocktail mainstay since the 1800s and has endeared long enough that it's got its own glass.

Advertisement

The popularity of the old fashioned lives on in part because of its simplicity: Bitters, water, and sugar mixed with whiskey and a fruit garnish. But a simple drink doesn't always mean it's easy to prepare. Anton Kinloch, bartender at Lone Wolf in Kingston, New York, says the key to a perfect old fashioned is balance. Finding that perfect balance ultimately results in a smooth, yet spicy finish that makes it an enjoyable sip.

"The proper amount of bitters, sugar, and the right ABV whiskey will yield a good result," Kinloch says. "Our program uses 2:1 Demerara sugar syrup with a mix of regular Angostura bitters, Angostura Orange bitters, and Gaz Reagan's Orange Bitters with a wide orange and wide lemon twist expressed and dropped in. I encourage guests to try various combinations of whiskey, bitters, and sugar to find what they like."

Advertisement