The Most Important Tip To Build Your Perfect Old Fashioned
When you think of an old fashioned, you may instantly picture your grandpa or dad's drink of choice. But the old fashioned has been a cocktail mainstay since the 1800s and has endeared long enough that it's got its own glass.
The popularity of the old fashioned lives on in part because of its simplicity: Bitters, water, and sugar mixed with whiskey and a fruit garnish. But a simple drink doesn't always mean it's easy to prepare. Anton Kinloch, bartender at Lone Wolf in Kingston, New York, says the key to a perfect old fashioned is balance. Finding that perfect balance ultimately results in a smooth, yet spicy finish that makes it an enjoyable sip.
"The proper amount of bitters, sugar, and the right ABV whiskey will yield a good result," Kinloch says. "Our program uses 2:1 Demerara sugar syrup with a mix of regular Angostura bitters, Angostura Orange bitters, and Gaz Reagan's Orange Bitters with a wide orange and wide lemon twist expressed and dropped in. I encourage guests to try various combinations of whiskey, bitters, and sugar to find what they like."
More twists on a classic cocktail
Old fashioneds may be, well, old fashioned, but their simplicity also makes them very easy to upgrade or swap out ingredients. For an upgrade in the fall, you can substitute pumpkin spice syrup for the simple syrup used in old fashioneds. It pairs well with the bourbon used in the drink and the mix of other flavors to give you a taste of fall in your hand.
If you're a fan of old fashioneds, experts recommend not looking past cheaper bourbons to use as the base of your drink. While higher-end bourbons carry a reputation due to their name (and a higher price tag), cheaper bourbons are still good quality and can be more forgiving on your wallet if you're putting on your mixology hat.
Another option for a twist on the classic drink is a spiced chai old fashioned. A chai-inspired syrup evokes the flavor of a coffeehouse classic and elevates a classic cocktail to be enjoyed in a whole new way.