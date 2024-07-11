Why You Should Rethink Bottom Shelf Bourbon, According To An Expert

Many people think that you need to shell out a good chunk of change to get high-quality bourbon — in other words, they think that top-shelf bourbon is the only way to go. But does bottom-shelf bourbon deserve its bad rap? According to an expert who spoke with Tasting Table — Chris Blatner, an Executive Bourbon Steward and the creator of Urban Bourbonist — there are plenty of good bottom-shelf bourbons out there.

Blatner said, "I think bottom shelf has become an outdated term in today's whiskey aisle and should be replaced with 'low cost' or 'value' Bourbons. The connotations around the term 'bottom shelf' conjures up barely drinkable whiskeys of the past. With the absolute plethora of choices available to us today I think it is absolutely possible to find great Bourbon at a low cost or at a great value."

Further, as Blatner pointed out, an "expensive" whiskey is a subjective idea, since every individual has a different price range and idea of what constitutes cheap or pricey. One person may think affordable means a bourbon under $50, while another may be willing to spend up to $100 on a bottle of bourbon but still see it as a "value" bottle.