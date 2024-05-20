Our Spirits Expert Recommends The 25 Best Bourbons Under $100

Finding high-quality bourbon without breaking the bank can often seem like a tough task. This can be made more difficult by some bourbons being much more expensive on secondary markets than their retail price. That's where I can help. I've found the 25 best bourbons that can be easily purchased at almost any time of the year for under $100. For this reason, you won't find any rare bottles or limited editions here — just simple to find, great bourbon.

As a guide through the landscape of affordable bourbon, you can rest assured you're in expert hands. I have many years of experience in tasting bourbon and have personally sampled the vast majority of expressions here. This article will give you a fair and accurate guide on which of these should be the next bottle in your home bar. Join me as we celebrate those bourbons that find the perfect balance between quality and affordability.