Willet Pot Still Reserve Bourbon: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Forget judging a book by its cover, what does the shape of a bottle tell us? While most whiskeys on the shelf may fill unsurprising bottle styles, Willet Pot Still Reserve's iconic copper pot sill-shaped decanter bottle begs a closer read. In fact, even first impressions of this recognizable vessel communicate a lot about this bourbon's heritage and production.

Willet Pot Still Reserve is classified as Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, a fact stated elegantly in golden lettering. The absence of an age statement on the bottle indicates that the mahogany whiskey inside it was aged in charred new oak barrels for at least four years, and this classification means that at least one of those years has to have been in the state of Kentucky.

This small-batch product is now distilled using the copper pot still that the bottle resembles. On the nose, the bourbon offers a greeting of vanilla and some fruitier notes like lemon and cherry. The whiskey's corn content makes itself known with sweet notes of caramel, while other notes of fruit, black pepper, vanilla, and citrus also emerge on the palate. Sitting at 47% ABV (94 Proof), there is a touch of heat from the alcohol that some drinkers don't love, while others don't mind.

After working with spirits in sales, marketing, retail, and hospitality for around ten years, I've grown a love for whiskey of all expressions. I've long awaited a chance to deep dive into this memorable bourbon with this ultimate bottle guide.