The Easiest Way To Give Your Old Fashioned A Fall Upgrade

Old fashioned cocktails are a year-round favorite. Made from a balance of whiskey or bourbon, Angostura bitters, and sugar, these drinks are known for being simultaneously smooth yet spicy. The bitters used are what give it its subtle hints of cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg that are only amplified when paired with the sweet, smokey, and spiced flavors of whiskey. Describing it, you might notice it sounds a lot like some of your other favorite fall treats — delivering all of the warm, toasty, and spicy flavors that are cognizant of the season. Still, while it hardly needs one, there are ways to give your old fashioned a fall upgrade. Just ask Derek Crow.

As the Lead Bartender at Bar Zazu in Resorts World Las Vegas, Crow knows a thing or two about upgrading your cocktails. And, when it comes to upping up the fall flavors in your old fashioned, his answer is a flavor you're likely quite familiar with — because it's everywhere. "In an old fashioned, a fun substitute for the simple syrup you would normally use would be a fall flavored syrup, like a pumpkin spice syrup. The seasonings in pumpkin spice syrup works incredibly well with the bourbon and would make this cocktail taste like fall in a glass," he told Tasting Table.

While it might not seem like it, pumpkin spice is hardly the only fall-flavored syrup out there. There are other ways to sneak in that extra bit of fall into your old fashioned.

