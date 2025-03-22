Our Steak De Burgo Recipe Showcases The Best Of The Midwest

One of the most important tips for cooking restaurant-quality steak is making sure that you have the right cut of meat to begin with. For this recipe we recommend using either tenderloin or filet mignon for the most accurate steak de Burgo experience. However, ribeye or sirloin steaks will also make a great dinner. To prep your steak for cooking, you will want to remove it from the fridge and allow it to warm up to room temperature for the best results. This will help the steak to cook evenly and keep it nice and moist.

The type of pan you choose will affect your steak, so make sure to opt for either a cast iron or stainless steel pan for best results, and it needs to be smoking hot before you add the meat. Patting your steak dry before adding it to the pan removes excess moisture from the surface of the meat, and this small action will help achieve that beautiful crust. Using a meat thermometer as the steak is cooking will allow you to keep an eye on how well done it is, giving you complete control over your final product, no matter how you prefer it done. Finally, once you remove your meat from the pan, you should always allow it to rest for a few minutes to result in the most tender and juicy steak possible.