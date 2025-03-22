Our Steak De Burgo Recipe Showcases The Best Of The Midwest
You can never go wrong with a great steak recipe, so it's always good to have one in your back pocket for when the occasion arises. Steak de Burgo is a classic Midwestern recipe, originating from Iowa, that is super quick to assemble and incredibly rich and flavorful, giving you a sophisticated dinner option in under 20 minutes.
This version of steak de Burgo, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, showcases the best of the Midwest and shows how a few simple, high quality ingredients can quickly come together to make a wonderfully impressive meal. This indulgent dish is comprised of thick tenderloin steaks that are pan-seared and basted with garlic and herb butter. The pan is then deglazed with white wine, then mixed with plenty of butter, garlic, cream, and herbs for a truly decadent and well balanced sauce that comes together in minutes. Perfect for a special occasion, or when you simply fancy restaurant-quality steak from the comfort of your own home, this Midwestern dish is a real culinary treat.
For the steaks and complementary cooking necessities, you will want olive oil, salt and pepper, butter, garlic cloves, fresh thyme, and some tenderloin steaks that are roughly 1-inch thick. For the de Burgo sauce, you will additionally need white wine, butter, garlic, heavy cream, salt and pepper for seasoning, and a mixture of dried oregano, fresh thyme, and fresh basil.
Midwest's Best Steak de Burgo Recipe
A Midwestern delicacy, steak de Burgo features tenderloin steak and a rich, creamy, buttery sauce.
Ingredients
- For the steaks
- 2 tenderloin steaks, roughly 1-inch thick
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 garlic cloves, lightly crushed
- 6 stalks fresh thyme
- For the sauce
- ¼ cup white wine
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- ⅓ cup heavy cream
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon fresh thyme, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons fresh basil, finely chopped
Directions
- Heat a heavy cast iron pan over high heat.
- Pat the steaks dry with paper towels.
- Massage a little olive oil into the steaks and season well with salt and pepper.
- Add the steaks to the hot pan and sear for 3 minutes on one side.
- Flip the steaks over and continue to cook for another 2 to 3 minutes.
- Once the steaks have been flipped, add a knob of butter to the pan along with 2 lightly crushed garlic cloves and 6 stalks of fresh thyme.
- Baste the steak regularly with the pan juices.
- Once the inner steak temperature reads at 125 F, remove from the pan and allow the steak to rest covered loosely in foil. Discard the herbs and garlic cloves from the pan.
- Begin the sauce: Reduce the heat to medium and deglaze the pan with the white wine for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add the butter, garlic, cream, salt, and pepper.
- Stir to combine and cook for 3 minutes.
- Stir in the oregano, thyme, and basil, and cook for another minute.
- Serve the steaks immediately, topped with the sauce.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|828
|Total Fat
|70.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|33.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|241.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|1.5 g
|Sodium
|674.8 mg
|Protein
|37.4 g
What are some tips for cooking perfect steaks?
One of the most important tips for cooking restaurant-quality steak is making sure that you have the right cut of meat to begin with. For this recipe we recommend using either tenderloin or filet mignon for the most accurate steak de Burgo experience. However, ribeye or sirloin steaks will also make a great dinner. To prep your steak for cooking, you will want to remove it from the fridge and allow it to warm up to room temperature for the best results. This will help the steak to cook evenly and keep it nice and moist.
The type of pan you choose will affect your steak, so make sure to opt for either a cast iron or stainless steel pan for best results, and it needs to be smoking hot before you add the meat. Patting your steak dry before adding it to the pan removes excess moisture from the surface of the meat, and this small action will help achieve that beautiful crust. Using a meat thermometer as the steak is cooking will allow you to keep an eye on how well done it is, giving you complete control over your final product, no matter how you prefer it done. Finally, once you remove your meat from the pan, you should always allow it to rest for a few minutes to result in the most tender and juicy steak possible.
What should I serve with this steak de Burgo recipe?
Once you've cooked up your steak de Burgo, there are plenty of great side options to enjoy alongside it to make a suitably indulgent dinner serving. Rye has opted for a serving of parmentier potatoes alongside the steak, small crispy cubes of baked potato that are flavored with garlic and rosemary. These add great flavor and texture to the dish as a whole, and are a simple yet elegant offering that pairs well with the steak de Burgo. Fries are an instant classic alongside a steak, but mashed potatoes will also work well for this recipe and will help to absorb all the delicious juices and sauce. Another great potato side is gratin dauphinoise, a creamy and cheesy potato delight that will work well with the decadence of the steak.
For some lighter sides, a serving of mixed roast vegetables adds heaps of color, flavor, and nutrients to the plate, and white or brown rice are other great options for absorbing the de Burgo sauce. This recipe for lemon garlic green beans will add freshness to the plate, cutting through the rich creamy and meaty flavors, or some garlic roasted broccoli will add a light crisp and nutty taste to your meal that will complement the other elements of the dish.