10 Iconic Steak Dishes That Were Invented In America

Delmonico's is widely considered to be the first fine dining spot in the country, so it makes sense that it would have at least one iconic and historically relevant dish on its menu. The restaurant, which has been located in New York City's Financial District since 1837, is responsible for bringing many different dishes into the American culinary lexicon; its chef de cuisine, Charles Ranhofer, created popular dishes in the mid-19th century, including eggs Benedict, baked Alaska, and chicken a la Keene.

But this steak dish is undoubtedly the north star of Delmonico's and its creations. Chef Alessandro Fellippini was previously credited with creating the Delmonico steak. Both his and Ranhofer's recipe books call for sirloin steaks, but the exact cut of high-quality beef used is actually hotly contested these days — and it may not have even been consistent back then due to availability. Indeed, several cuts have since been associated with this steak: Is it top sirloin, short loin, or ribeye? Boneless or bone-in?

Regardless, the Delmonico steak remains a signature selection on the menu today in the form of an 18-ounce ribeye, which comes with the option to add sauces and a la carte sides. This steak, which Delmonico's claims only it can make perfectly, is about two inches thick and has a ton of marbling, which gives it a soft, succulent mouthfeel. This big 'ol steak is decadent and a must-try if you have the chance to visit the spot where it was created.