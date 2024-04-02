The Best Cut Of Steak To Serve With Eggs For Breakfast

Steak and eggs is a real old-school, stick-to-your-ribs breakfast in the best way possible. Most of us probably prefer something a little more light and simple in the morning, like toast or yogurt, but there is no denying the appeal of a full plate of red meat and scrambled eggs, filling you up for a full day of hard work. Or maybe it's just a weekend breakfast and you want to treat yourself. Either way, steak and eggs is meant to be hearty, simple, and satisfying. It shouldn't be a project meal that you have to plan ahead or take hours cooking, and it's not something you want to be getting too fancy with either. Several different cuts of steak can fit that bill, but the best option for most people is going to be a top sirloin.

Steak and eggs is a favorite breakfast of mine, something I've probably made a hundred times over the years, and when I'm looking for a breakfast steak I'm looking for three characteristics. It needs to be relatively cheap; because this is just breakfast after all, it needs to be tender, and it needs to be flavorful without much dressing up. Sirloin, and top sirloin in particular, fits this bill better than any other cut. Some cuts like ribeye may be tender and have plenty of flavor, but they fail on price, while most other cheap cuts are too tough.