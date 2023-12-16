How Chicken Fried Steak Is Similar To Classic Schnitzel

From its origins in Texas, chicken fried steak has become a common menu item in restaurants serving Southern-style cooking around the country. Chicken fried refers to the process of cooking, similar to fried chicken, and the result is a juicy cut of steak encased in an amazingly flavorful, crispy batter. That may scream Southern cuisine to most, but anyone with an eye for old-school cooking will recognize that technique, even if the results aren't the same. It's nearly identical to German schnitzel, and the two dishes are directly related to each other.

Schnitzel is an entire category of food in Germany. It's any meat, tenderized by pounding thin, then coated with breading and fried. Most Americans would recognize the name wiener-schnitzel, which is made with veal, but pork, chicken, and turkey are also common. It's a simple dish with minimal seasoning, which is made to transform tough, cheap cuts of meat into something filling, hearty, and delicious. While the ingredients may differ, the core recipe is essentially the same as chicken fried steak. Schnitzel even shares the trait of being frequently topped with sauces like mushroom gravy, the same way chicken fried steak is covered with cream gravy. But why?