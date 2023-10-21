One Of Texas' Oldest Restaurants Was Also A Second Home For German Immigrants

Texas is a state rich with culinary tradition, but one of its oldest restaurants is emblematic of a history that may not be well known to people from outside the state. While Tex-Mex and barbecue rightfully get a lot of attention in the Lone Star State, German cooking and cuisine is also a major influence that lingers to this day. Germans made up a major portion of the early waves of immigration to the United States, and in the 1830s, this extended to Texas, which was still part of Mexico at that time. These were the immigrants that would eventually go on to found Spoetzl Brewery and create one of Texas' most famous German-inspired exports in Shiner Bock, but before that happened those Germans needed a place to gather, and one of the first spots they did so was a bar named Scholz Garten.

Founded in 1866 in Austin, Scholz Garten is a German beer garden that has remained a popular local watering hole. It's sometimes called the oldest restaurant in Texas, although the temporarily closed Stagecoach Inn in Salado dates back to 1861 under its original name, the Shady Villa Hotel. Located along San Jacinto Boulevard near both the Texas Capitol Building and the University of Texas, Scholz Garten has had a reputation for attracting a diverse clientele for community gatherings, debate, and politics since the 19th century. It all started with an immigrant named August Scholz, who founded the saloon and quickly turned it into a local institution.