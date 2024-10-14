12 Top Armagnac Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

When it comes to spirits, few are as diverse as brandy. Made by distilling wine or a fermented fruit mash, brandies come in a huge range of styles and flavors (depending on their base ingredients and how they're made). While the most famous type is arguably Cognac, if you want to become more familiar with brandy, it's also worth trying the French spirit's older sibling: Armagnac.

Now, despite some similarities — both have strict regulations surrounding their production and aging designations, for instance – Armagnac and Cognac are distinct styles of brandy. Armagnac can only be made in the Armagnac region within Gascony, France, and is distilled once (compared to Cognac's double distillation). Typically higher in alcohol strength than Cognac, as well, Armagnac tends to have a richer, more complex flavor profile than its brandy relative.

During my lengthy, years-long international bartending career, I've been lucky enough to sample Armagnacs from some of France's best distilleries. Consequently, I'm more than qualified to rank the best brands producing France's oldest spirit. These rankings are based on a combination of personal experience, reputation among industry professionals, and prestige among brandy connoisseurs, with accessibility and affordability factored in, as well. After all, brandy doesn't have to be rare or expensive to be delicious. Here are 12 top Armagnac brands ranked from worst to best.