German-Style Pot Roast With Beer Gravy Recipe

It's hard to forget the smell of slowly simmered beef and tender potatoes wafting through the house on a chilly autumn day. If you grew up in the Midwest, it's likely that pot roast is a core childhood memory for you; a meal that invited coziness into your home in the form of tender carrots and savory gravy. Pot roast is a European staple that was created as a means to use up tough cuts of meat and the remnants of a winter pantry. In Italy, it came to rely on fresh tomatoes and wine, while in France the gravy is thinned to a silky sauce. German pot roast utilized vinegar, juniper berries, and gingersnaps to flavor the beef, creating what we know today as sauerbraten.

Sauerbraten is named for the uniquely sour-sweet taste that the beef takes on. While worthwhile, the cooking process is intense, usually taking upwards of three days. This recipe written with developer (and pot-roast-loving Midwest native) Michelle McGlinn pays homage to the unique flavor of the German dish while emphasizing other great aspects of German cuisine. Though it doesn't take three days, it is a dish to make on a slow weekend day so you can savor the aromas as you cook. The savory gravy is made with Bavarian bratwurst and dunkel beer, with fragrant notes of juniper berry, rosemary, and thyme. Marinated with stone ground mustard, this rich and tangy roast is perfectly balanced with all of the best flavors of German cuisine.

