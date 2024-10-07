The Extra Step That Sets German Pot Roast Apart

There are ample ways to transform a chuck roast or rump roast from tough to fork-tender. We know the low-and-slow method works wonders. A Mississippi-style roast can easily spend eight hours in a crockpot, and a hunk of chuck roast spiked with herbs and figs begins falling apart after baking at notably low temps, like 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

But there's an additional method that can elevate any pot roast, and it comes from the same cuisine that brought us bratwurst and schnitzel. German pot roast, commonly known as saurbraten, includes one preparation trick that sets it apart from the others: It's marinated for days, rather than hours.

A typical recipe for sauerbraten requires a marinating time of two to three days. Most recipes will also recommend that you turn the meat once or twice a day, encouraging the marinade to evenly seep into the roast. The result? A piece of meat that is succulent and surprisingly delicate.