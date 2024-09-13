Upgrade Your Pot Roast With One Boozy Ingredient

Pot roast is a classic, cozy dish that's familiar and always inviting. It's one of those recipes that can be made by heart — season and sear the meat, saute the veggies, then cook in beef broth and wine. Although vino is typically relied on to prepare pot roast, beer is the boozy ingredient that will elevate your pot roast.

Like beer, pot roast has a hearty, warm flavor. Wine is a top-notch choice, but in our opinion, this malted, sweet drink embraces the intricacies of pot roast much better. Beer imparts the beef with a delicious, yeasty flavor in a more warming way than tart, fruit-forward wine. Also, it's great at softening meat and breaking it down into something more tender, which is perfect for when you want a melt-in-your-mouth pot roast.

There aren't any changes you need to make when using beer to make a roast. You can choose to deglaze the onions and garlic with beef broth then simmer everything in the alcoholic beverage, or just use it throughout the entire dish. Stick with normal seasonings like salt and pepper, as well as using woodsy herbs such as rosemary and thyme. However, it's also a good move to branch out to things that complement your beer of choice, like bay leaves, tarragon, or mushrooms.