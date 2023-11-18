Chocolate And Steak Is The Unlikely Pairing That Brings Rich Results

Few would argue that steak and chocolate are among some of our favorite "guilty" pleasures. There's nothing quite like the balance of a savory, juicy steak followed by the delicate sweetness of creamy chocolate. But what if the two were merged in one dish? The idea seems daring, but when we break down the flavor profiles of each, it becomes clear that this actually could be a match made in heaven.

First, let's take a look at what chocolate really is. Without the added sugars and dairy, chocolate is just cacao, which has a very bland but bitter, earthy taste. This means that combined with the correct ingredients, we can manipulate chocolate to fit the bill with a multitude of pairings — including steak. For example, adding herbs like thyme or bay leaves can amplify the savory aspects that are naturally found in its cacao flavor.

When it comes to steak, it has many different flavor notes. Depending on the cut, you may taste everything from nutty and buttery to fatty and salty. Like cacao, steak is mild enough that it can be played with and enhanced depending on what it's seasoned, marinated, and dressed with. When the earthiness of cacao meets the nuttiness of a steak, you're in for a richly divine combination.