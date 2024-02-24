The Simple Difference Between A Beurre Manie And A Roux

Leave it to the French to think through cooking from every angle and come up with two specific things — a beurre manie and a roux — that do the same thing but with small, meaningful differences. If anyone is going to get precise with cooking, it's the people who gave us the soufflé and patisserie, so as much as a beurre manie and a roux are going to sound similar, you'll need to put your trust in the expertise of French chefs. However, once you try both techniques, you are sure to find uses for both of them, and a beurre manie may even take the place of the more familiar roux for you.

The most important difference between a beurre manie and a roux is that the latter is cooked and added at the beginning of the process, while the former isn't cooked and is added at the end. Both are made from fats and flour and both are created for the purpose of thickening dishes like stews and sauces, but a beurre manie simply involves mixing butter and flour before adding it directly to cooking liquids without using heat like a roux. This small difference gives the two thickening agents quite unique uses in the kitchen.