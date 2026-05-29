What Actually Separates Añejo And Extra Añejo Tequilas

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Tequila tends to bring back a very specific vibe: college house parties with lines of plastic shot glasses and lime wedges that barely cut the burn. That reputation is earned, but the story is incomplete. The bottle passed around was almost certainly a low-quality blanco — the youngest, most raw expression of tequila. If you want something more refined, that's where the aged tequilas come in: an añejo or extra añejo.

Marked by the beautiful, deep-amber color of cask-aging, a tequila is classed as an añejo if it's aged for one to three years. An extra añejo is anything aged beyond that threshold. Where a blanco is all edge, the oak and time of an añejo trade rawness for vanilla, caramel, and a touch of chocolate without losing the agave underneath. Extra añejo goes a step further, developing the kind of depth and richness that puts it comfortably alongside fine cognac or aged whiskey.

The most notable difference between añejo and extra añejo is intensity. Start with an añejo for your first foray into quality tequila — it strikes that sweet spot of balanced, warm, and approachable. Once you've developed a taste for it, splurge on an extra añejo like the Don Julio 1942. That first sip will change your impression of tequila forever.