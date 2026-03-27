Tequila Old Fashioned Recipe

One of my favorite cocktails of all time is an old fashioned, a drink which is traditionally made with bourbon, bitters, and a cube of sugar. It's a sweet, infused way to enjoy a glass of bourbon, and a little more casual than drinking bourbon neat. For as simple as it is, it's layered with depth and is endlessly riffable, able to be transformed into many variations just by swapping around the ingredients. One of my favorite riffs is famously (or infamously, depending on who you ask), a Wisconsin old fashioned, which swaps the bourbon for brandy and adds a muddled orange, cherry, and most blasphemously, several splashes of soda.

Another way to completely transform an old fashioned — without using soda — is by mixing it with tequila. A Oaxaca old fashioned is made with reposado tequila, mezcal, agave, and Angostura bitters, which results in a smoky, sharp bite in every sip. My version omits the mezcal and swaps in mole bitters, yielding a smooth but ever-so-slightly spicy bite that lingers on the palate. It's a good way to enjoy the silky-sweet flavors of reposado while still infusing it with flavor, all in a cocktail you can enjoy before, during, or after a spicy Mexican-inspired dinner.