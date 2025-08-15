Skip Taco Bell And Make Actual Crispy Chicken Chalupas At Home

If you love ordering chalupas from Taco Bell, then this crispy baked chicken chalupas recipe — courtesy of recipe developer Ksenia Prints — will no doubt elevate your chalupa experience. These baked chalupas feature the ultimate combination of textures, flavors, and colors in one package with a distinctly Mexican flair. Burritos, tacos, mole, even tostadas — we all know and love them, but sometimes, we just want something new and fresh when it comes to Mexican food. These unique Mexican chalupas hit just the spot: cheesy, creamy, and comforting, they taste like a taco but also have a crunch that is not normally associated with the dish. Pile them on top of each other, and you've got yourself a perfect Mexican meal like no other.

For our chalupas, we use the oven to keep things a little lighter and to avoid the need for deep-frying, while still getting those perfectly crisp tortillas that crackle when you bite into them. Hearty toppings like shredded chicken, two types of cheese, avocados, salsa, and cilantro makes for a chalupa dish that feels refreshing and filling all at once.