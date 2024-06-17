Homemade Marinated Shrimp Crunchwrap Recipe
Taco Bell might not be authentic Mexican food, exactly, but it's made a good business out of re-imagining traditional Mexican dishes. From using Doritos to flavor taco shells to making a fried delicacy out of chalupas, the fast-food chain kind of invented its own category — one that's as imaginative as it is crave-worthy (especially late into the weekends).
Perhaps the most famous Taco Bell invention is the Crunchwrap Supreme, a quesadilla-like stuffed tortilla folded circularly around a crispy tostada. Admittedly genius by design, the snack is altogether crunchy, tender, and delicious, with all the fun of a burrito neatly folded onto a crispy shell. Taco Bell offers a selection of meat, bean, vegan beef, and potato fillings on its modern menu, with ground beef holding steady as the original favorite. One filling the restaurant doesn't offer, though, is featured in this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn: Chili-lime shrimp, paired with chipotle mayo and smashed avocado. The pairing makes a summery, healthier version of the crunchy wrapped burrito you know and love that you can eat well before 1 a.m. (and feel good about, too).
Gathering the ingredients for a homemade marinated shrimp crunchwrap
For the shrimp filling, you'll need shrimp of any size — you'll be chopping the shrimp into small pieces, so any peeled and deveined shrimp will do the trick. To marinate the shrimp, you'll need chili powder, cayenne, salt, honey, lime juice, garlic, and olive oil. To make the chipotle mayo, you'll need chipotles in adobo, mayonnaise, and a little more garlic and salt. To build the crunchwraps, you'll need 10-inch tortillas, usually labeled as burrito-sized, as well as avocados, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and tostadas. If you can't find tostadas, you can also fry small tortillas until crispy.
Step 1: Combine the shrimp marinade
Combine the shrimp, chili powder, cayenne, ½ teaspoon salt, honey, 1 tablespoon lime juice, 2 cloves minced garlic, and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a bowl.
Step 2: Marinate the shrimp
Toss to combine, then marinate for 30 minutes.
Step 3: Mix the chipotle mayo together
In the meantime, mix together the mayonnaise, adobo sauce, remaining grated garlic clove, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice, and a pinch of salt.
Step 4: Cook the shrimp
Cook the shrimp in a cast iron skillet over medium heat until opaque, about 4 minutes, tossing frequently.
Step 5: Smash the avocado
Smash the avocado until smooth.
Step 6: Add the shrimp to the tortillas
Divide the cooked shrimp between the burrito shells.
Step 7: Add the avocado
Add the smashed avocado.
Step 8: Add the lettuce and tomato
Add ¼ cup lettuce and ¼ cup diced tomato to each shell.
Step 9: Add the chipotle mayo
Add the chipotle mayo.
Step 10: Fold around the tostada
Top with a tostada, then carefully fold the burrito shell around the tostada to close.
Step 11: Heat the oil in a skillet
Heat the remaining oil in a skillet over medium heat.
Step 12: Add the crunchwrap
Add the crunchwrap, folded side down, to the hot oil. Cook until browned, about 30 seconds.
Step 13: Flip and brown
Flip the crunchwrap and cook until browned, another 30 seconds.
Step 14: Repeat and serve
Repeat with the remaining crunchwraps, then serve.
- 1 pound shrimp, peeled, deveined, and chopped
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon + 1 pinch salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 2 tablespoons lime juice, divided
- 3 cloves garlic, divided (2 minced, 1 grated)
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon chipotles in adobo sauce
- 4 burrito shells (10-inch tortillas)
- 2 avocados
- 1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce
- 1 cup diced tomatoes
- 4 tostadas
- Combine the shrimp, chili powder, cayenne, ½ teaspoon salt, honey, 1 tablespoon lime juice, 2 cloves minced garlic, and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a bowl.
- Toss to combine, then marinate for 30 minutes.
- In the meantime, mix together the mayonnaise, adobo sauce, remaining grated garlic clove, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice, and a pinch of salt.
- Cook the shrimp in a cast iron skillet over medium heat until opaque, about 4 minutes, tossing frequently.
- Smash the avocado until smooth.
- Divide the cooked shrimp between the burrito shells.
- Add the smashed avocado.
- Add ¼ cup lettuce and ¼ cup diced tomato to each shell.
- Add the chipotle mayo.
- Top with a tostada, then carefully fold the burrito shell around the tostada to close.
- Heat the remaining oil in a skillet over medium heat.
- Add the crunchwrap, folded side down, to the hot oil. Cook until browned, about 30 seconds.
- Flip the crunchwrap and cook until browned, another 30 seconds.
- Repeat with the remaining crunchwraps, then serve.
What is the secret to folding crunchwraps?
A crunchwrap isn't a crunchwrap without the tostada center, which requires some technique to fold correctly. First, fill the tortilla like you would a burrito, piling the fillings into the center to about the width of your tostada (if it helps, use the tostada as a visual guide). Be careful not to overstuff, either, or there won't be enough tortilla left to wrap around the filling. You want about 2 inches of tortilla to work with when folding, so use less filling than you think you need — we recommend about ¼ cup of each ingredient or less.
To fold, place the tostada on top of the filling, then pinch the edges of the tortilla upward, folding one edge at an angle against the tostada. Shift your fingers to the next piece of tortilla, following the natural crease that forms when working in a circle. Continue folding 2-inch sections around the tostada, then use another tostada to gently hold it closed while working on the remaining crunchwraps. Pro tip: By using a tostada to hold the crunchwrap closed, you can easily stack the crunchwraps on top of one another and make cooking an easy assembly line.
What can I serve with shrimp crunchwraps?
Let's face it — none of us are going to Taco Bell and getting one crunchwrap alone. While the Supreme is filling, it's still smaller than the average burrito and requires a few sides to balance out the meal. You could make your meal completely Taco Bell–themed and serve the crunchwraps with nacho fries, queso, and guacamole. For a healthier option, we recommend making your nacho fries out of sweet potatoes and using the air fryer to keep it low-oil.
For more traditional sides, serve the crunchwraps with homemade refried beans and cilantro-lime or Mexican rice. You can also reuse the tostadas (since they are usually sold in packages of 2 dozen) by topping them with refried beans, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, and salsa. And, if you're looking for the easiest option after stuffing, folding, and toasting all the crunchwraps, a good salsa and some crunchy chips will do the trick.