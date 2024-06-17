Homemade Marinated Shrimp Crunchwrap Recipe

Taco Bell might not be authentic Mexican food, exactly, but it's made a good business out of re-imagining traditional Mexican dishes. From using Doritos to flavor taco shells to making a fried delicacy out of chalupas, the fast-food chain kind of invented its own category — one that's as imaginative as it is crave-worthy (especially late into the weekends).

Perhaps the most famous Taco Bell invention is the Crunchwrap Supreme, a quesadilla-like stuffed tortilla folded circularly around a crispy tostada. Admittedly genius by design, the snack is altogether crunchy, tender, and delicious, with all the fun of a burrito neatly folded onto a crispy shell. Taco Bell offers a selection of meat, bean, vegan beef, and potato fillings on its modern menu, with ground beef holding steady as the original favorite. One filling the restaurant doesn't offer, though, is featured in this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn: Chili-lime shrimp, paired with chipotle mayo and smashed avocado. The pairing makes a summery, healthier version of the crunchy wrapped burrito you know and love that you can eat well before 1 a.m. (and feel good about, too).