These Cheesy Chicken Nachos Have A Chili-Lime Twist

Nachos are the best way to make a snack feel like an entire meal. Even in their simplest form, the warm, crispy tortilla chips covered in melted cheese are as filling as any quesadilla, and equally as fun and easy to eat. Beyond the simple, microwaved, shredded cheese-style version we've all succumbed to on lazy evenings, nachos can be piled high with dozens of creative toppings, and are a genius way to serve a crowd on a single sheet pan. The key is to add a deliciously seasoned meat, a few spicy pickled peppers, and plenty of vegetables and sauces.

This loaded chili-lime chicken nachos recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn parts from the usual beefy nacho layer and instead features a spicy, tangy shredded chicken. Besides cheese (which in this recipe is a smooth and creamy Velveeta sauce), the nachos are also topped with spicy pickled jalapeños, avocados, sour cream, and a homemade pico de gallo. All sprinkled, drizzled, and shredded over a crispy tortilla chip base, this loaded nacho recipe is sure to be a crowd favorite at any function.