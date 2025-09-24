Why You Won't Find Velveeta In The Refrigerated Aisle

Some grocery stores stock their bricks of Velveeta in the refrigerated aisle, alongside cheese blocks and bags of shredded fromage. At other grocery retailers, the Velveeta might be stashed in the canned aisle beside tins of stewed tomatoes and jarred pasta sauces. Both spots work just as well. Velveeta doesn't need to be refrigerated at all, because it's processed. Surprising probably no one, Velveeta isn't technically cheese at all. Although, it's worth mentioning that Velveeta does require refrigeration once the package has been opened to stay fresh.

The ingredient is best known as the "cheese" in mac and cheese, or as the "queso" in chip dips like this chorizo queso blanco. Yet, a closer look at Velveeta's packaging reveals phrases like "Melts better and 50% less fat than cheddar cheese" and "pasteurized recipe cheese product" — both of which are to say that Velveeta itself is not cheese. Back in 2002, parent company Kraft caught a slap on the wrist from the FDA for selling packages of Velveeta labelled as "pasteurized process cheese spread." The product has worn its current moniker ever since. Still, some types of cheese, like low-moisture hard cheeses (i.e., aged cheddar, Parmesan), don't need to be refrigerated to retain their quality. According to the USDA, "pasteurized cheeses" like American cheese don't require refrigerating, either. This posits the important question of, "What counts as cheese?"