The Microwave Mac And Cheese Brand We Always Have On Hand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mac and cheese is one of those classic childhood foods that can easily grow up at the same rate you do. Maybe when you were young, you begged your mom for a box of Kraft mac and cheese for dinner, but now in your later years, you've developed a homemade recipe for a simple mac and cheese with a crunchy topping. When we're feeling a bit nostalgic, or we just don't feel like dirtying another dish, microwavable mac and cheese is the way to go, similar to the convenience of making microwavable ramen.

We ranked 11 microwavable mac and cheese cups from worst to best and determined that the Velveeta Original Shells and Cheese still hits as hard as it did when we were kids. This little cup packed a big punch of cheesy flavor with an ooey, gooey sauce packet, as opposed to a powder packet. The cheese sauce gave the pasta a distinctly savory, richly cheesy, and incredibly creamy flavor, easily allowing it to shine above its competition. The shells themselves cooked perfectly in the microwave, pliable and soft in every bite, while that liquid cheese sauce perfectly filled every nook and cranny of the pasta. There were a lot of great contenders on our list, but none matched the heavenly, cheese-filled magic of the Velveeta microwavable cups.