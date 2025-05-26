How An Old Coffee Mug Will Make Fresh Herbs The Star Of Your Kitchen Windowsill

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're lucky enough to have a kitchen window, you've probably wondered what to put on the sill. Maybe you've got a few tchotchkes sitting around, an old family photo of your grandparents in the kitchen, and a cookbook from the late '90s. Or maybe the space feels glaringly empty, collecting dust as it waits to find its purpose. To help that windowsill come to life (quite literally), all you need is an old coffee mug and a packet of seeds.

Instead of throwing away that old mug, whether you're sick of seeing the coffee ring staining the inside or you accidentally chipped the top corner, you can turn it into a new home for fresh herbs on the windowsill — one of 15 other brilliant uses for old coffee mugs. So, grab that theme park-inspired mug from the "donate" pile and line it up in the sun with any herbs of your choosing.

Mint for mojitos, fresh basil for red sauce recipes, sage and lemon balm for creating your own cozy indoor tea garden — you name it. This is a great method of upcycling that not only gives you access to the freshest possible herbs but also fills that awkward space you're forced to stare at on the windowsill every time you wash the dishes.