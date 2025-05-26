How An Old Coffee Mug Will Make Fresh Herbs The Star Of Your Kitchen Windowsill
If you're lucky enough to have a kitchen window, you've probably wondered what to put on the sill. Maybe you've got a few tchotchkes sitting around, an old family photo of your grandparents in the kitchen, and a cookbook from the late '90s. Or maybe the space feels glaringly empty, collecting dust as it waits to find its purpose. To help that windowsill come to life (quite literally), all you need is an old coffee mug and a packet of seeds.
Instead of throwing away that old mug, whether you're sick of seeing the coffee ring staining the inside or you accidentally chipped the top corner, you can turn it into a new home for fresh herbs on the windowsill — one of 15 other brilliant uses for old coffee mugs. So, grab that theme park-inspired mug from the "donate" pile and line it up in the sun with any herbs of your choosing.
Mint for mojitos, fresh basil for red sauce recipes, sage and lemon balm for creating your own cozy indoor tea garden — you name it. This is a great method of upcycling that not only gives you access to the freshest possible herbs but also fills that awkward space you're forced to stare at on the windowsill every time you wash the dishes.
How to turn your mug into a planter and the best herbs to grow
To make your own mug garden of herbs and culinary plants, start by choosing which mugs will make a starring appearance on the windowsill. Maybe you want them all to match, so you stick with one color. Or perhaps you're into the eclectic look, with mugs in various shapes and sizes. Next, grab a drill and switch to a diamond drill bit, like this 6-Piece Diamond Drill Bit Set, which is meant for drilling through porcelain and ceramic. Be sure to add a splash of water to the base of the mug where you're drilling. The water will prevent dust from flying upward and allow the drill to cut through the ceramic slowly and steadily. Once you've made a hole, fill the mug with soil and your choice of seeds, or opt for an entirely grown plant if that's more your speed.
Not every plant is well-suited for a small space. You certainly couldn't grow watermelons or pumpkins in your 12-ounce windowsill mug. However, you'll have no problem coaxing oregano, rosemary, or thyme to life. You could also try chives, cilantro, or parsley, as these are all plants that thrive in small spaces. Dill or marjoram would work too and will be perfect for savory soups on the colder days of the year. There's no need to throw away that recalled Starbucks holiday mug. Instead, just pop a lavender plant in it and call it a win on all accounts.