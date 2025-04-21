15 Brilliant Uses For Old Coffee Mugs

Is your mug cabinet filled to the brim? Whether you bring home a souvenir mug from every trip, are the "World's Best Boss" or an "A+ Teacher" ten times over, or are just ready to refresh your collection with new pieces, you may be wondering what to do with all of those old coffee mugs. You don't want them to end up in the landfill. And, while you could always donate them, some have sentimental value. While you no longer want to sip your morning cup of tea or coffee from them, you also aren't quite ready to fully part with them.

Fortunately, there are brilliant ways you can give your old coffee mugs a new life. From functional storage solutions to helping you project the music from your smartphone, those used mugs hold a lot of promise. There are ways you can put broken or chipped mugs to good use, too. Keep reading to find inspiration to help you find the best way to use your old mugs.