The Vibe Of A Dinner Party All Comes Down To The Host, According To Padma Lakshmi

Want to host an incredible dinner party? Check yourself. According to culinary star Padma Lakshmi, the atmosphere of an event largely rests in the hands of the person hosting the affair. Though organizing a flawless dinner party carries a fair amount of work to plan and prepare not only a delicious menu but also a seating arrangement that encourages conversation, the stress of the event should not come through.

While Lakshmi admitted to Food & Wine that the attendees present will dictate the atmosphere of the event, the host's approach to the evening — whether it be anxious or calm — can change the night entirely. She encourages hosts to focus on the moment at hand and create space to connect with those present. "The basic principle of entertaining is to just make your guests feel really good and happy to be there," she explained.