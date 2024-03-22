Over 440,000 Starbucks Mugs Have Been Recalled For A Risk Of Breaking

If you enjoy drinking your coffee from a reusable Starbucks mug, take note. The chain and its manufacturing partner have announced that more than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs are being recalled due to overheating problems that could cause them to crack and potentially break. The mugs were sold from November of 2023 to January of 2024 — a time of year that sees Starbucks constantly churning out holiday themed menu items and festive cups — at Target, Walmart, and Nexcom, a military retailer, as a component of holiday gift sets. These mugs were manufactured for the coffee chain by Nestlé USA, which was made aware of the problems after consumer complaints were filed, according to a statement made by the firm.

Affected gift sets include the Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug set, Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug set, and the Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug set. Anyone in possession of the mugs can return them to the retailer for a refund or credit, or contact Nestlé USA for a full refund. For the manufacturer's refund, customers must visit the company's site and leave an official complaint as well as the mug ID code located on the bottom of the mug. This can be provided in writing or by attaching a picture.